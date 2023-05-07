Report: 3 dead, 6 injured in late-night shooting at a Shreveport Fourth of July celebration

Police say officers on the scene had a hard time reaching the victims because of the “enormous amount” of parked vehicles belonging to the crowds of people.

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Fourth of July celebration in north Louisiana turned tragic after a mass shooting leaves three people dead and at least six other people injured.

It happened late Tuesday night in Shreveport, Louisiana.

As CBS News reports, Shreveport Police Lt. Van Ray says responding officers found two bodies at the scene and a third victim later died at the hospital.

Van Ray says officers on the scene had a hard time reaching the victims because of the “enormous amount” of parked vehicles belonging to the crowds of people attending the festivities.

Shreveport District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told reporters that she was “livid” about the shooting and called it “catastrophic, at best,” according to CBS News.

"I am livid at what has happened here. People running for their lives, children running for their lives, homes, and lives that have been disrupted. Um, earlier you probably didn't hear that. We heard families crying and screaming on the street," Councilwoman Taylor said.

"Now we are the victim of a mass shooting in our community simply because individuals decided to come in and disrupt a good time that individuals were having," she told reporters on the scene.

"A family event that has gone on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because somebody decided to pull their guns and do this. Why, why? My other choice words cannot be articulated on camera."

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information on this story when it becomes available.