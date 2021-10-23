Six-year-old girl missing out of Lake Shore area

They were last seen together Friday, October 22 in the 7000 block of West End Boulevard, according to Third District Officers.

LAKESHORE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile out of the Lake Shore area.

According to a press release sent to WWL-TV Saturday night, NOPD is asking for the public's help in finding 6-year-old Clara Favret.

Police said they believe she is with her father, John Favret, who reportedly by law, is not her lawful custodian.

They were last seen together Friday, October 22 in the 7000 block of West End Boulevard, according to Third District Officers.

Clara is described as standing 3’11” tall and weighing 72 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Clara or John Favret is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.