Slidell 17-year-old dead after falling from boat, driver arrested for DWI

The victim did not resurface after suffering severe prop strikes.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that left one person dead in Livingston Parish.

17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell was on a pontoon boat with five other people on July 4. Other passengers on the boat told officials she was riding on the bow in front of the protective rail with another male passenger. The boat hit a wake from a passing vessel, knocking Bradley and the male passenger into the water.

The LDWF said Bradley suffered severe injuries from the boat engine's propellers and did not resurface. The male passenger resurfaced with minor injuries.

LDWF agents said they were notified about a missing boater around 5:40 p.m.



Officials say the body of Bradley was recovered from the Blind River around 8 p.m. on July 4.



33-year-old David Crowe was the boat's operator, and LDWF arrested him for vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and reckless operation of a vessel. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Bradley's body was turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.