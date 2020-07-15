Slidell daycare worker accused of breaking 2-year-old's arm

Leann Simon was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Tuesday on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a worker at a Slidell daycare was arrested after allegedly breaking a 2-year-old child’s arm last week.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said workers at the daycare center on Rosemeade Drive in Slidell called the child’s parents on July 8 and said the child needed to be taken to the hospital. X-rays later confirmed that the child’s arm had been broken.

The parents called the sheriff’s office who opened an investigation. The STPSO said the investigation showed that 34-year-old Leann Simon allegedly grabbed the child’s arm, twisting it behind the child’s back before lifting the child off the ground.

Simon was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Tuesday on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office did not publicly name the daycare where Simon worked.

