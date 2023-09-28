Slidell drug bust leads to two arrests

Search warrants lead Slidell PD to find large amounts of narcotics and firearms

SLIDELL, La. — Two arrests have been made after the Slidell Police Department Narcotics Division completed another drug bust during their investigation known as Operation Heatwave.

Search warrants lead to findings of large amounts of narcotics, including fentanyl, marijuana, Xanax, marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, four firearms, and body armor.

One of the arrests was an individual with an extensive criminal history, the department said. They had a conviction in 2017 for aggravated assault with a firearm and simple robbery.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says the operation has taken more violent drug dealers off the streets.

“We will continue to use all our resources available to keep Slidell a safe place to live,” he said.

The department worked with the New Orleans F.B.I. Gang Task Force and the New Orleans Police Department Seventh District to complete the bust.

“It goes without saying that I am proud of the working relationship we have with our law enforcement partners, both at the local and federal level,” said Fandal.

In early August, Slidell police started the investigation of one of the individuals, stating the individual was distributing fentanyl in Slidell and New Orleans.

Officers executed three separate residential search warrants, one in Slidell and the other two in New Orleans.

The individuals arrested face multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Names of the those arrested are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.