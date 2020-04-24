SLIDELL, La. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal Slidell stabbing, authorities said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Rueben "Rambo" Patrick Cousin, who they say stabbed another man to death during an altercation at a home in the 59000 block of Shady Lane shortly after noon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, identified by the parish coroner as Emanuel Cousin, 22, with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cousin fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was apprehended in the Lacombe area about six hours later.

He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

