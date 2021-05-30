Slidell man arrested after the alleged deadly shooting of his cousin

In a release from STPSO, deputies were called out to the 58000 block of Lynn Road near Slidell after gunshots in the area were reported.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office made an arrest in a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested Christopher Aaron Burns after he reportedly shot and killed his 40-year-old cousin, Matthew Cetrone.

Cetrone's identity was confirmed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office.

In a release from STPSO, just before 5 a.m. deputies were called out to the 58000 block of Lynn Road near Slidell after gunshots in the area were reported.

Investigations show that for reasons unknown, Burns began firing his gun as he left the Lynn Road residence.

Cetrone went outside to investigate the gunfire and was fatally shot. He was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said Burns was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on a single count of Second Degree Murder.