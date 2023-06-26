Suspect in Slidell killing turns himself in to police

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say the suspect in a killing on Sunday has turned himself in to police.
Jamiel Miller, 25, will face a second-degree murder count in the killing of Tavante Williamson, 26.
According to Slidell P.D., Miller and Williamson were having an argument, when Miller pulled out a gun and shot Williamson in the chest.
The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Gause Boulveard. Williamson was brought to a hospital, where he died from the injuries.
The department staged a manhunt for Miller but had not been able to locate him, as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
