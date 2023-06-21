Slidell officer injured as police car overturns during chase - search on for suspect

Slidell PD said the chase led into Lacombe on Highway 190W.

LACOMBE, La. — A Slidell police officer was injured when his vehicle overturned during a chase of a suspect Wednesday evening, according to police.

Shortly before 6pm, Slidell Police were conducting an investigation and attempted to stop an orange Dodge Charger near Highway 11 and Interstate 12 when the vehicle took off and officers began a pursuit.

The chase led into Lacombe on Highway 190W. During the pursuit, a Slidell Police officer had to turn his vehicle quickly to avoid striking another car and the vehicle overturned into a ditch and struck a culvert.

The officer was taken to Lakeview Hospital with what Slidell Police described as "Non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police said they have promising leads on the driver of the suspected vehicle that sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.