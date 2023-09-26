Slidell PD issues shelter-in-place order as manhunt continues for Mississippi kidnapping suspect

Slidell PD has issued a shelter-in-place order, while Boyet Jr. High and Little Oak Middle School have been placed on lockdown due to their proximity to the manhunt.

SLIDELL, La. — The search is on for kidnapping suspect Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr., in St. Tammany Parish after the Slidell Police Department responded following a tip Tuesday morning from Mississippi law enforcement regarding an Amber Alert for two children from Vicksburg.

Police say 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings have been rescued, and suspect Ronneisha Evans captured. However, fellow suspect Rawlings is still at large.

"Officers arrived on scene, and were able to secure the two children and get the female in custody, but the male fled," explained Slidell PD CAO Daniel Seuzeneau in reference to the continuing manhunt for Rawlings. "He was last scene in the Gause Boulevard and I-10 area. We believe we have him locked down somewhere between Gause and I-10, the I-10 and I-12/Hwy 59 split, Lake Village, Tanglewood. I know it's kind of a broad area but we believe we have him locked down."

Slidell PD said there are K-9's on the ground and drones in the air.

Precautionary measures have been taken with Slidell PD issuing a shelter-in-place order, as well as Boyet Junior High and Little Oak Middle School have been placed on lockdown due to their proximity to the search area.

"We are very confident that we are going to get this individual in custody," said Seuzeneau. "He was last seen wearing red shorts, white shirt and no shoes, barefoot, so if you live in these areas, Lake Village and Tanglewood, be on the lookout. Check your backyards, your sheds, and call 911 immediately."