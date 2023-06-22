Slidell Police identify suspect in chase that injured officer

29-year-old, Christopher DucreDucre is also responsible for causing a serious accident, according to police.

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Departments says they have identified the person responsible for leading officers on a chase that injured a police officer when his vehicle overturned Wednesday evening.

29-year-old, Christopher Ducre led officers on the chase, according to police.

Ducre was last seen driving an orange 2019 Dodge Charger, bearing Louisiana license plate 373EOB. Investigators said the rear drivers-side window is broken. He is currently wanted for aggravated flight from an officer, vehicular negligent Injuring, and other traffic related charges.

Police said that shortly before 6 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation and attempted to stop Ducre near Highway 11 and Interstate 12 when the vehicle took off and officers began a pursuit. Police did not say why they were attempting to stop the vehicle.

The chase led into Lacombe on Highway 190W. During the pursuit, a Slidell Police officer had to turn his vehicle quickly to avoid striking another car and the vehicle overturned into a ditch and struck a culvert.

The officer was taken to Lakeview Hospital with what Slidell Police described as "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Police said they have promising leads on the driver of the suspected vehicle that sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

