Slidell Police looking for ATV driver who led chase that left one injured

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are looking for a man suspected of driving an ATV and leading police on a chase that lead to one officer being hospitalized.

According to a press release, a man was driving a blue ATV through the Fremaux Town Center at speeds upwards of 80 miles per hour, running vehicles off the road.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled and took his vehicle off-road, eventually losing police on the I-10. One officer was involved in a crash and had to go to a local hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect, describing a male in his late teens to early 20's who lives in the Slidell Area.