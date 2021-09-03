x
Slidell shooting victim dies in hospital days after attack

SLIDELL, La. — The victim in a St. Tammany Parish shooting over the weekend has died from his injuries, upgrading the crime to a homicide, according to authorities. 

The shooting originally took place Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Brownswitch Road in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The male victim was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. His body was turned over to the parish coroner to determine the exact cause of death. 

Although no suspects were named in a statement from the sheriff's office, officials said all parties involved in the shooting are "accounted for and/or in custody," as of Tuesday. 

No additional information was released by the sheriff's office about a possible motive for the fatal attack. 

