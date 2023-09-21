Slidell P.D. led on hour-long chase through New Orleans East and into Jefferson Parish

The police chase started outside a Walmart in Slidell, leading officers into New Orleans East and eventually into Jefferson Parish.

SLIDELL, La. — A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday night by Slidell P.D., after leading officers on an hour long chase inside a box truck that ended in Jefferson Parish.

Police had apparently tried to stop the box truck while outside the Walmart on Natchez Drive in Slidell, on Thursday night.

The box truck was driving dangerously and was suspected to have been stolen, according to Slidell Police Department spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau.

"An officer tried to stop the individuals, who jumped into a box truck and fled, almost striking several people/vehicles when leaving the parking lot," A Slidell Police spokesman said on Thursday night. "Officers gave chase and discovered the license plate on the truck was a switched plate, which is usually indication that the vehicle is stolen."

The chase that started at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday led officers into New Orleans East, and into Jefferson Parish, ultimately lasting over an hour. According to a social media post, Slidell P.D. was helped by Louisiana State Police, Kenner Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.