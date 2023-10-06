Child arrested for texting about shooting up Slidell school

A 12-year-old boy was issued a court summons on a terrorizing charge and released from to a parent on the condition they appear in court together.

SLIDELL, La. — A 12-year-old boy was arrested and ordered to appear in court on Thursday after sending text messages saying he would shoot up his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

STPSO said the boy had texted another student about shooting up the school.

"We have made it very clear that we will take threats like this seriously," STPSO Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Parents, I urge you to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these."

The boy was released to his parent on the condition that both appear in court.