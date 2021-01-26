Slidell stabbing suspect fatally shot by police identified, family says suffered from mental illnesses

“Upon arrival, our guys were met in the parking lot with the perpetrator that came towards them with a knife or box cutter, one of the two, shots were fired,” Fandal

SLIDELL, La. — The stabbing suspect who was fatally shot by police at a gas station in Slidell Sunday afternoon has been identified.

Caleb McCree, 43, of Slidell allegedly stabbed one person with a box cutter inside the Circle K gas station on Airport Road around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The person he stabbed is now home from the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Slidell police.

“I go to Circle K like every day,” said Carrie Hay who works across the street.

Hay witnessed the moments following.

“My employees said they have a cop, he has his gun drawn, so we all came outside. We could hear the cop saying stand down,” Hay said.

A video posted to Facebook shows officers with guns drawn. You can then hear the fatal shots that killed McCree.

“Roughly four or five shots,” Hay said she heard.

No officers were injured.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal spoke about the incident Sunday evening claiming McCree approached officers with multiple knife-like objects.

“Upon arrival, our guys were met in the parking lot with the perpetrator that came towards them with a knife or box cutter, one of the two, shots were fired,” Fandal said.

Louisiana State Police are heading up the officer-involved shooting investigation and confirm both a Slidell police officer and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy fired shots, killing McCree.

“The few cops and firefighters that came inside to use the bathroom, I felt the pain coming off of them from what had happened,” Hay said.

McCree’s family members say he dealt with mental illnesses and they have been trying to get him the help he needed.

“He was a good kid he just was suffering from a mental illness,” his aunt sent in a message.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave.