SLIDELL -- A 65-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Slidell home after she hadn't been heard from in days.

According to the Slidell Police Department, family members called police after they hadn't heard from 65-year-old Dianne Bercy for several days. When officers arrived at her home, they found her stabbed to death. Police say her car was also missing from the home.

Police have identified Bercy's niece, 39-year-old Kenya Despenza, as a person of interest in the case.

Despenza was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle after she was caught with Bercy's missing vehicle.

No arrests have been made for the fatal stabbing of Dianne Bercy, but police "are very confident an arrest will be made in the upcoming days as soon as certain pieces of evidence are finished being forensically processed," a release from the Slidell Police Department read.

Neighbors were overcome with emotion when the heard the news about Bercy.

"The sad part about it is her birthday is coming up on the 3rd, of August and they were planning a trip to Paris, they were leaving this morning to go Paris," neighbor Shawn Williams said.

Bercy's sister Marlene said the two were getting ready to take a 'bucket list' trip to England, Italy and France - including Bercy, France, the place of their last name.

"It's so sad that she will not be able to take that trip... it was a bucket list trip that was taken away because the devil is alive."

Marlene said her sister Diane worked for the post office for 37 years and was a "master at her job."

"She helped others in need, that's what she did, she's going to be missed tremendously."

She leaves behind a son and a grandson, along with seven siblings.

