SMPSO: Body found in a car on Highway 317

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a car on Highway 317 Saturday.

According to deputies, a call about a suspicious car came in at about 2:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the car on the highway near the Intracoastal Bridge. A deceased body was found on the inside of the vehicle.

SMPSO alerted detectives and they opened an investigation. A description of the car or person inside was not given.

There are no further details available at the time.

