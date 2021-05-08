SMPSO: Body found in a car on Highway 317

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a car on Highway 317 Saturday.
According to deputies, a call about a suspicious car came in at about 2:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the car on the highway near the Intracoastal Bridge. A deceased body was found on the inside of the vehicle.
SMPSO alerted detectives and they opened an investigation. A description of the car or person inside was not given.
There are no further details available at the time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.
