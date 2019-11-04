ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The son of a St. Landry Parish deputy has been arrested for his alleged role in setting three historically-black churches on fire in 10 days, sources tell WWL-TV.

State and federal investigators are expected to announce the arrest scheduled for 10 a.m. in Opelousas.

The first fire happened on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre. The second fire happened at Greater Union Baptist Chruch in Opelousas on April 2. Then, on April 4, the third fire happened at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas. The churches were empty at the time of the fires and no one was injured.

During a news conference last week, Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said it wasn't clear whether the fires in St. Landry Parish are connected and he declined to get into specifics of what the investigation had yielded so far but described the blazes as "suspicious."

"If you're going to turn to a house of god, turn to it for resurrection," he said.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Louisiana State Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will join Governor John Bel Edwards at the press conference.

