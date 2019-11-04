ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The 21-year-old son of a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with fires at three historically-black churches in St. Landry Parish.

CBS News reports that Holden Matthews was taken into custody Wednesday night after his father, Deputy Roy Matthews turned him into authorities. The network, citing records, said Matthews lives in St. Landry Parish where the churches burned just a few miles apart.

Louisiana and federal investigators are expected to announce the arrest at a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. in Opelousas. Authorities have not yet revealed a motive.

The first fire happened on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre. The second fire happened at Greater Union Baptist Chruch in Opelousas on April 2. Then, on April 4, the third fire happened at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires and no one was hurt.

Last week, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning said it wasn't clear whether the fires in St. Landry Parish are connected and he declined to get into specifics of what the investigation had yielded so far but described the blazes as "suspicious."

"If you're going to turn to a house of God, turn to it for resurrection," Browning said.

The FBI and ATF have been assisting local authorities in the investigation. Those agencies, along with Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana State Police, are expected to be at Thursday's press conference.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.