St. Bernard man arrested, says he killed his brother, sheriff reports

Kenneth Weiskopf, 25, from Chalmette was charged with second degree murder by the SBPSO. The man apparently told deputies he killed his brother.

CHALMETTE, La. — A Chalmette man apparently told deputies he shot and killed his brother, on Saturday night, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting on the 2100 block of Paris Road. When they arrived, Kenneth Weiskopf, 25, told deputies that he had shot his brother.

The victim, Weiskopf's brother, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff James Pohlman said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau's tip hotline at 504-271-TIPS, or Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111.