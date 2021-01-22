St. Bernard police searching for woman missing since December

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, Chatham was last seen in the Arabi and lower Ninth Ward areas, where she is said to visit often.

ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Chalmette woman.

Tiffany Chatham, 32-years-old, has been missing since last December.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, Chatham was last seen in the Arabi and lower Ninth Ward areas, where she is said to visit often.

She is described as 5’1', weighing about 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Chatham is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson at (504) 421-2706, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or (504) 271-2501.

