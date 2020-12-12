2 middle school students arrested for gun found on campus, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff says

During the investigation detectives found out a 13 -year-old-boy brought the gun to school and asked a 14-year-old girl to hold it for him according to detectives.

ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two middle schoolers for having a firearm in their possession on a school campus Friday, officials said.

In a Facebook post, SBSO officials said at about 2:30, they responded to a call of students having a weapon on campus of a St. Bernard Parish public middle school.

During the investigation, detectives found out a 13 -year-old-boy brought the gun to school and asked a 14-year-old girl to hold it for him.

The sheriff's office booked the two students at the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, on charges of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property.

Deputies said the weapon they found was a black Taurus 38 Special revolver, but it did not have any bullets in it.

No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff's office said. It's unclear why the student brought the gun to school or why he asked his classmate to take it.