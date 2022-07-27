1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles Parish shooting

Four people were shot in Hahnville, and one of them is dead.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Four people were shot and one person has died in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hahnville, according to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. As of 6:17 p.m. deputies had located four subjects with gunshot wounds, one of them deceased.

The scene is not yet secure, according to SCPSO. Little other information is known at this time.