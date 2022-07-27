1 dead, 3 injured in St. Charles Parish shooting

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Four people were shot and one person has died in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hahnville, according to a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Deputies responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. As of 6:17 p.m. deputies had located four subjects with gunshot wounds, one of them deceased.
The scene is not yet secure, according to SCPSO. Little other information is known at this time.
This comes right after a shooting on Sunday that killed one man in Hahnville. It is unknown if these shootings are connected.