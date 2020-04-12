St. Charles Parish facing spike in car-related crimes

“They drop off people and they go pulling on door handles,” said Sheriff Champagne. “They’re coordinated. They come in with a plan.”

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — It’s neighborhoods just like the one where St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne lives, where he says a spree of car break-ins, burglaries and thefts are happening.

“They drop off people and they go pulling on door handles,” said Sheriff Champagne. “They’re coordinated. They come in with a plan.”

It started about three weeks ago. Since then, three areas have been targeted by criminals during the early morning hours. The most recent was last weekend. Surveillance video shows what appears to be a male juvenile check for unlocked cars in the driveway of a home.

“What they do is go from car to car looking or unlocked doors, rummage inside, and see if anybody has a handgun or left their wallet,” said Sheriff Champagne.

In all, four cars were stolen, and dozens were burglarized with guns, purses, and cash taken. A handful of juveniles who live outside the parish have already been arrested. The sheriff believes other suspects, possibly juveniles, live outside the parish as well.

“I want to assure you that a team of detectives is working diligently around the clock right now,” said Sheriff Champagne during a recent Facebook live video.

The sheriff even did a reverse 911 call to get the word out, sending a recorded message to every household. In a parish that doesn’t deal with a lot of crime, the sheriff says being complacent is giving criminals the upper hand.

“My concern is that they’re going to return. If they’re that successful finding valuables in unlocked vehicles, they’re likely to return to other subdivisions,” said Sheriff Champagne.

While there are some leads on other suspects, the sheriff is pleading with folks to not leave valuables inside cars and most importantly, lock the doors.

“On my cell phone, every night I’ve got a daily alarm. Nine o’clock, all it says is lockup,” said Sheriff Champagne.

