St. Charles: Suspect in Killona fatal shooting arrested Friday

KILLONA, La. — The man police say is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Killona, Louisiana in St. Charles Parish, was arrested Friday.
A post on the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office Facebook page said Johtre Isaiah Scott was arrested Friday just before 10 a.m., in the 200 block of E13th St. Edgard, Louisiana.
A warrant for Scott's arrest was issued on Tuesday, November 23 by the 29th Judicial District Court.
Scott was wanted for the November 9 shooting that killed 29-year-old Darzil Washington and the attempted murder of:
- 32-year-old Darville Washington
- 27-year-old Dwayne Williams
- 35-year-old Jayvon Lockett
- 14-year-old juvenile
In a previous report, a witness described the incident by saying that a group of men was standing outside of a residence when a man just walked up to them and started to shoot.
In a previous report, officials said that the shooting was a part of a series of retaliatory violent acts, tormenting families in St. Charles, St. John, and St. James Parishes.
St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said the violence is territorial, drug-related, and a result of a festering feud between two groups of young people and retaliation
“Until the relatives and the friends and people connected with these individuals who think their tough guys with guns come forward and do something to stop it, it’s not going to stop,” said St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne.