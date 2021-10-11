St. Charles: Suspect in Killona fatal shooting arrested Friday

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said the violence is territorial, drug-related and a result of a festering feud between two groups of young people and retaliation

KILLONA, La. — The man police say is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Killona, Louisiana in St. Charles Parish, was arrested Friday.

A post on the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office Facebook page said Johtre Isaiah Scott was arrested Friday just before 10 a.m., in the 200 block of E13th St. Edgard, Louisiana.

A warrant for Scott's arrest was issued on Tuesday, November 23 by the 29th Judicial District Court.

Scott was wanted for the November 9 shooting that killed 29-year-old Darzil Washington and the attempted murder of:

32-year-old Darville Washington

27-year-old Dwayne Williams

35-year-old Jayvon Lockett

14-year-old juvenile

In a previous report, a witness described the incident by saying that a group of men was standing outside of a residence when a man just walked up to them and started to shoot.

In a previous report, officials said that the shooting was a part of a series of retaliatory violent acts, tormenting families in St. Charles, St. John, and St. James Parishes.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said the violence is territorial, drug-related, and a result of a festering feud between two groups of young people and retaliation