Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera.

According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The video shows the suspect in an orange sweatshirt toss around some candy and snacks before reaching across the counter and smashing the glass that separates the cashier from the customers.

Police say the cashier saw one of the suspects reach into their waistband and thought they would pull out a gun, so she grabbed a machete and came out from behind the counter.

The video shows a brief struggle before the suspects take the machete away and attack the cashier, dragging her by her hair to the door.

Police say the suspects threatened to come back and kill her before they grabbed what look to be packs of cigarettes and drove away in an older model black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with additional information on this violent robbery is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.