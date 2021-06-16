St. Claude shooting leaves a man dead Wednesday night

Upon arrival, police said they found a man in the street with several gunshot injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a shooting in the St. Claude area left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to NOPD, Fifth District officers were called to the 1300 block of France Street at around 7:22 p.m. for a reported aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man in the street with several gunshot injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time.

