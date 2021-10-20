St. Claude shooting left man dead Wednesday night

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the St. Claude area left a man dead Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Pauline Street and was called in at around 6:55 as a report of shots fired in the area.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown area.

The man's identity and the official cause of death will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

No further information is available at this time.