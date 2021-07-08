St. James man dies after struck by pickup near Sunshine Bridge

Louisiana State Police say the deadly crash, which claimed the life of Marsden Geason, happened just after 5 a.m. just west of the Sunshine Bridge.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 66-year-old St. James Parish man has died Thursday after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on Louisiana Highway 70.

Louisiana State Police say the deadly crash, which claimed the life of Marsden Geason, happened just after 5 a.m. just west of the Sunshine Bridge. Troopers say a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was driving west in the outside lane when Geason “walked into the path of the approaching vehicle.”

“Geason was struck despite the driver’s efforts to avoid him,” the state police said.

Geason suffered fatal injuries, and the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash and submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol present, LSP said.

LSP said the crash remains under investigation.