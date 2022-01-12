St. James Parish teacher arrested on counts of indecency with juvenile

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish teacher has been arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile charges, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the post, 50-year-old Lisa Samuels of Donaldsonville, a teacher in the St. James Parish school system, was arrested on Tuesday, January 11.

The sheriff's office said that through an investigation, it was determined that Ms. Samuels had in appropriate contact with a juvenile and the facts were shared with a judge who issued the arrest warrant.