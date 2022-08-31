St John man arrested for locker room cameras

Blake Kreuger the maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy was arrested and charged for watching young women in the locker room.

RESERVE, La. — Blake Kreuger was the maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy. He was arrested and booked on two charges of video voyeurism. Deputies told Eyewitness News that he was watching girls in the school bathroom. They also said he is a resident of Reserve and he is married.

According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, Kreuger worked at the school for eight months, and this wasn't the first time he watched young women. Earlier in the summer, a young woman found a camera in the school's locker room.

"We found the holes in the walls but then we checked the school surveillance system and you could see the suspect coming out of that area where the holes were drilled in the wall," Sheriff Tregre said.

Deputies were able to link Kreuger to both incidents. Sheriff Tregre said, "A student actually saw the camera and when she went to approach the camera, the suspect pulled it back."

Investigators said Krueger was using a plumbers camera, Sheriff Tregre said the camera couldn't record. He says Kreuger doesn't have a criminal history, but his phone and laptop were seized.

"The camera he was using was view only," Sheriff Tregre said. He went on to say, "If we do find any evidence of any student being recorded, any kind of pornography or nudity, he's going to be charged additionally."

Riverside Academy student, 12-year-old, Enai Davis is trying to comprehend how this happened at her school. "I just can't believe what happened," Davis said.

Eyewitness News asked Enai how the incident made her feel, she said, "Makes me feel unsafe, it makes my body just tingling it makes me have bad anxiety."

Sheriff Tregre a father himself said in his time as sheriff, he's never worked a case quite like this said, "I don't think I have ever worked a case quite like this at a school in St John Parish since I have been sheriff for 10 years. Kinda shocking and very disturbing."