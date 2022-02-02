Former St. John Officer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

Valentine was terminated last week after five years with the sheriff’s office.

NEW ORLEANS — A former St. John fleet officer has been charged with malfeasance for purchasing and providing cell phones to inmates to smuggle into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace, according to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.

“I am very disappointed by the actions of this former officer,” Sheriff Tregre said. “As sheriff, it is my responsibility to ensure our officers maintain the highest possible level of professionalism and are held to the highest standards. Misconduct by officers will not be tolerated, and the St. John Sheriff’s Office will always hold its employees accountable anytime wrongdoing is discovered.”

Detectives say they learned that family members of inmates were paying 65-year-old Lennie Valentine to buy, provide, and smuggle the phones and other contraband to the inmates, in early January.

Valentine admitted that he smuggled the contraband into the facility to investigators. He was terminated last week after five years with the sheriff’s office.