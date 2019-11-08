Update: Both subjects have been found safe and in good health.

Detectives believe a St. John Parish man may have kidnapped a woman early Sunday morning.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a man who had kicked in the door of a home in Garyville and forced his way inside.

That man, identified as 29-year-old Devin Bolden, allegedly assaulted the victim, 21-year-old Tyjanae Joseph, witnesses reportedly told the responding deputies.

Detectives say Bolden fled, taking Joseph against her will.

Bolden was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. Joseph was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a green t-shirt.

Authorities said they do not know what kind of car Bolden fled in.

According to the sheriff's office, Bolden has active warrants out for his arrest, but did not make clear Sunday morning whether those warrants stemmed from the possible kidnapping or from other incidents.

Throughout the morning Sunday, several posts on a Facebook profile that appears to belong to Joseph claimed that she was unharmed and had left of her own free will.

Detective Sgt. Carolina Pineda, who is handling the case, said she has seen the posts, but is keeping the case open until investigators can speak with Joseph and verify her safety.

"We're still treating this as a kidnapping," Pineda said Sunday morning.

If anybody sees Bolden or Joseph, officials are asking them to call Pineda at 504-494-3840.