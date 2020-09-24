St. John Parish searching for missing 13-year-old girl

She is described to be at least 5'6'', weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — St. John Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Ana Rodriguez.

She was last seen at her house in Laplace, Louisiana on June 20, 2020.

Ana is described to be at least 5'6'', weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations division is asking anyone who may know where Ana Rodriguez is or has any information to call Detective Carolina Pineda at 504-494-3840 or the SJSO tips line at 985-359-tips.

Citizens can also submit tips on the sheriff’s office website http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php .

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

