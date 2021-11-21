6-year-old child's mother shot 3 during custody exchange: NOPD

Tiffany Davis pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting her 6-year-old child's other parent and a second person, reports to NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saturday morning St. Roch neighborhood shooting that sent three people to the hospital happened during the custody exchange of a six-year-old child, first reports from the investigation said Sunday.

Tiffany Davis, 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting according to the New Orleans Police Department's Major Offense Log —a daily update on major crimes that is subject to change as the investigation unfolds.

During the custody exchange, Davis and others had a verbal altercation that escalated into the triple shooting.

A third victim was also shot, but NOPD didn't confirm the third victim's age. Officers said that victim was female.

According to the Major Offense Log, the third victim was with Davis during the custody exchange. Previous reports from NOPD about the shooting said the third victim was shot in the arm and shoulder.

The shooting happened on Elysian Fields Avenue near the I-610. Investigators were seen investigating a crime scene at a Burger King in the area.

Previous reports from NOPD's Public Affairs Division said a man and a woman were rushed to the hospital by paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services from the scene of the shooting.

The man was shot in the leg and lower abdomen, and the woman was shot in the rear. The victim whose age hasn't been confirmed was

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

As NOPD nvestigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867