St. Rose shooting wounds 1, shutdown Airline Hwy on Saturday: SCPSO

ST ROSE, La. — Deputies found a victim wounded by gunfire on Airline Hwy in St. Rose Saturday evening, a statement from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies were responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office message said there was no danger to the public despite the "heavy police presence."

According to the sheriff's office statement, other agencies helped deputies respond, including the Louisiana State Police, the Kenner Police Department, paramedics, and others.

More information about the shooting may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807," the statement said.

Airline Hwy's southbound lanes were temporarily closed to traffic, giving law enforcement time to investigate the shooting. Southbound traffic was diverted to Almedia Road— Louisiana Highway 50.

Airline Hwy— US Highway 61— was open in both directions, an update from the sheriff's office said shortly before midnight.

