St. Tammany corrections facility investigates inmate death

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St.Tammany Parish Correctional Center announced the death of an inmate Sunday.

Capt. Lance Vitter stated in a press release, 52-year-old Marcus Morris, was taken to the hospital "after suffering from an unknown medical condition".

Medical personnel and deputies went to Morris' dorm and provided first aid. He received more treatment while in the ambulance but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation with results of an autopsy pending from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

No further details are available at this time but the story will be updated as more information comes in.

