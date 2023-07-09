Tennessee man arrested after burglarizing 4 St. Tammany Parish restaurants, led police on chase, STPSO reports

The sheriff’s office says between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 23-year-old Malik Morris burglarized four restaurants over the weekend.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized four different restaurants over the weekend and then led St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 23-year-old Malik Morris of Memphis Tennessee burglarized four restaurants in western St. Tammany Parish.

Investigators say they believe Morris used a white box truck during those burglaries.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an alert deputy with STPSO’s 4th Patrol District observed a box truck matching the description of the one used in the burglaries being driven on Collins Boulevard in Covington,” a sheriff’s office report says.

The report says a deputy later conducted a traffic stop on Morris, but he did not comply and instead fled southbound on U.S. Highway 190, crossing the median several times, driving against traffic at times, and hitting five vehicles, before heading westbound on Interstate 12.

You may have noticed quite a 👀commotion on Highway 190 and Interstate 12 this afternoon. (Sorry about that - we were... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 8, 2023

They say he then exited the Interstate at Pinnacle Parkway, abandoned the box truck behind a business, and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Following a brief foot pursuit, Morris was taken into custody.

In addition to the four burglaries, investigators say Morris was also tied to another restaurant burglary that occurred in St. Tammany back in June.

Morris faces 20 charges which include simple burglary, and vehicular negligent injuring.