St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are warning residents of a man who reportedly is tampering with people’s tires at Madisonville area businesses.

The sheriff’s office says it has received reports, all from women, that a slender, black man with a bald head approached them as they left the businesses and pointed out flat tires on their vehicles.

The man then offered to change their tire and in one case, he changed the tire and then demanded $50. One of the complainants said that it appeared that the tire’s valve stem core was tampered with and none of the complainants had tire or mechanical problems before pulling up to the businesses.

A social media post circulated last week concerning one of the reports and prompted concerns of potential kidnapping, however the sheriff’s office does not believe that to be the case.

Deputies do believe the man is trying to scam residents out of money.

The man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with an orange and black company logo on the side, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say they are actively looking for the truck and asking assistance in identifying the driver. The man was last seen with an unknown woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call (985) 898-2338 or 911.

© 2018 WWL