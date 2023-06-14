Three more sentenced in St. Tammany killing of pregnant woman, her boyfriend

Earlier this year a Lacombe man had been sentenced to 80 years, three others involved were sentenced as accessories Tuesday.

COVINGTON, La. — Three men pled guilty and were sentenced as accessories in the 2020 St. Tammany Parish killing of a pregnant woman, her boyfriend and their unborn child, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced Wednesday.

In July 2020, Sylavnus "Jed" Ellis III, 20, and Qile Sanders, 21, who family members said was seven months pregnant, were shot and killed in Lacombe.

The couple was from Covington.

According to NOLA.com, In January, Peter Reimonenq of Lacombe pled guilty two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the killings of the couple and their unborn child. Reimonenq was sentenced to 80 years without probation.

According to the district attorney's office of the judicial district in Covington, Shannon Amos, Christopher Roberts and Mikayl Young, all pled guilty to charges of accessory after the fact in connection to the killing of Sanders, Ellis and their child.

Amos also pled guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 18 years. Apparently he helped Reimonenq get rid of the gun he used to kill the couple. The D.A's office also said, Amos drove and wiped down the car used in fleeing the scene.

The D.A.'s office said, Roberts and Young both picked up Reimonenq before the killing, and drove away afterward. Roberts was sentenced to three years of probation and Young was sentenced to four years in prison.

At the time, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was likely drug-related.

In January, Peter Reimonenq pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

During the sentencing, the grandmother of Qile Sanders, the pregnant woman who was killed, spoke in front of the court.

"I pray every day for everyone involved, even these young men -- who I ask God to have mercy on," Sanders' grandmother said.

In July 2020, the brother of Jed Ellis spoke to WWL-TV.