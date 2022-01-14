St. Tammany girls face terrorizing charges after threatening schools

Detectives say that none of the local schools were in danger from the threats.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Authorities say two 15-year-old girls face terrorizing charges after making threats against St. Tammany Parish Schools on Thursday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted by the school board shortly after midnight that said a 15-year-old girl from Lacombe had made threats of violence toward schools. Investigators say they determined that another 15-year-old girl from Slidell was also involved in the threats.

The sheriff’s office says both girls, former students of the St. Tammany Parish School System, were taken into custody and booked into the Florida Parishes Detention Center. The girl from Lacombe was booked on charges of terrorizing and obstruction. The Slidell girl was booked on a terrorizing charge.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost important,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats. I urge parents to please talk to your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”