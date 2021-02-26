St. Tammany inmate found hanging in cell

The inmate had a pulse when he was taken to the hospital, but died sometime Friday.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Jail died Friday after being found hanging in his cell Thursday night, according to the parish sheriff's office.

The inmate was found around 11:30 p.m. in the isolation cell where he was being held, authorities said. The inmate had a pulse when he was taken to the hospital, but died sometime Friday.

The inmate's name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The incident is under investigation, but sheriff's officials said the man likely died by suicide.

