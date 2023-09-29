St. Tammany Parish bounty hunters face up to life-in-prison for Missouri kidnapping

The two were apparently employed by a bail bonds company and were sent to retrieve a woman from Louisiana, who had been staying in Missouri.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — It took jurors in a St. Louis court less than two hours to convict a St. Tammany Parish bounty hunter of kidnapping and conspiracy.

According to KSDK, law enforcement reported Wayne D. Lozier Jr., 44, and Jody L. Sullivan, 67, removed a woman from her house in St. Peters, Mo., and took her across state lines.

"Lozier told the homeowner he didn't need her permission to enter the house," The U.S. Attorney's Office in Missouri said. "They went to the basement, where the Louisiana woman was staying. They handcuffed her and transported her without her consent in their SUV, heading for Louisiana, the trial showed."

Now Lozier and Sullivan face a potential life sentence. While Lozier waited for a jury to deliver his verdict, Sullivan pled guilty to the same criminal charges on Sept. 18.

Both Sullivan and Lozier are from St. Tammany Parish. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for December and January – respectively.