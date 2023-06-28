St. Tammany Parish detectives find remains during search for missing woman

SLIDELL, La. — Detectives apparently found human remains near Slidell on Wednesday afternoon, after searching the area for a missing woman.
The remains were found in the woods near Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. A woman was apparently last seen nearby.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is expected to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
