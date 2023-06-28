St. Tammany Parish detectives find remains during search for missing woman

Human remains were apparently found in the woods near the intersection of Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive, near Slidell, according to STPSO.

SLIDELL, La. — Detectives apparently found human remains near Slidell on Wednesday afternoon, after searching the area for a missing woman.

The remains were found in the woods near Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. A woman was apparently last seen nearby.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is expected to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Related Articles Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says