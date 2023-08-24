Man arrested for drugs, gun possession after speeding in Slidell school zone

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit arrested a man for possession of drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding while patrolling several school zones throughout the parish on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., detectives pulled over the vehicle for allegedly travelling 40 in a 25-mph school zone near Salmen High School, and failure to use a turn signal.

The STPSO said probable cause led law enforcement to search the vehicle, which reportedly yielded a Glock .40 caliber handgun with three magazines, including a 50-round drum-style clip. The discovery of drugs were also reported, including 10 tapentadol tablets, approximately 4.3 grams of a methamphetamine powder and marijuana.

Following the discoveries, passenger Farrell Ziegler, 23, was arrested for the following offenses:

L.R.S. 14:95E Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of a Schedule II CDS

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of a Schedule I CDS

The driver was issued citations for speeding in a school zone and failure to use a turn signal.

Ziegler was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

“As we start the school year, we will have extra deputies in all of our school zones,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Please, for the safety of our children, slow down and put down your phones.”