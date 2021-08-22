St. Tammany SWAT team arrests suspect after Covington hostage situation

A neighbor recalled seeing the woman attempting to escape through the home's back door just before deputies arrived, but was drug back inside the house by her hair.

COVINGTON, La. — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after a SWAT situation at a Covington home Saturday night.

According to the St. Tammany Sheriffs Office, just before 7 p.m. deputies responded to a possible hostage situation in the 100 block of Grand Lake Drive, after a man called saying that his son, Bryan Talamo, was suspected off of his medication and holding a woman against her will.

Upon arrival, deputies said they tried to get in contact with someone inside the house when they saw a person looking out of the blinds but the person refused to talk to them.

A neighbor recalled seeing the woman attempting to escape through the home's back door just before deputies arrived, but was drug back inside the house by her hair.

The unidentified woman was later rescued from the residence after the STPSO SWAT team and hostage negotiation team responded to the scene. She received minor injuries but declined a medical assessment, according to STPSO.

The Sheriff's Office said, just before 11 p.m., law enforcement was able to enter the home and take Talamo into custody without incident. With a search warrant, officials searched the home and found a handgun in which they seized and secured as evidence.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they have had to respond to the same address multiple times in the past due to calls of domestic violence with a previous incident of aggravated assault ending in the Talamo's arrest.

Bryan Talamo was arrested and is now facing charges of :

Simple Battery (Domestic violence)

Kidnapping

Possession of firearm by felon.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith made a statement on the incident: