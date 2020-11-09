Standoff in 7th Ward stretches on after U.S. Marshals try to serve violent crime warrant

That suspect refused to come out when federal agents first knocked around 5:30 a.m., leading to the ongoing standoff.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officers Friday were engaged in a standoff involving a suspect barricaded in their home after federal agents tried to serve a warrant to the occupant of a Seventh Ward home.

Police set up a perimeter near the 2000 block of N. Rocheblave Street after U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant at a home on that block for a violent crime. Authorities have not said what crime the warrant was issued for.

That suspect refused to come out when federal agents first knocked around 5:30 a.m., leading to the ongoing standoff.

The perimeter around that standoff stretches around approximately one residential block:

North Rocheblave Street to Annette Street.

Annette Street to North Dorgenois Street.

North Dorgenois Street to Allen Street.

Allen Street to North Rocheblave Street.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least seven marked NOPD units were at the house.

NOPD officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

