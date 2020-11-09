x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Standoff in 7th Ward stretches on after U.S. Marshals try to serve violent crime warrant

That suspect refused to come out when federal agents first knocked around 5:30 a.m., leading to the ongoing standoff.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officers Friday were engaged in a standoff involving a suspect barricaded in their home after federal agents tried to serve a warrant to the occupant of a Seventh Ward home. 

Police set up a perimeter near the 2000 block of N. Rocheblave Street after U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant at a home on that block for a violent crime. Authorities have not said what crime the warrant was issued for. 

That suspect refused to come out when federal agents first knocked around 5:30 a.m., leading to the ongoing standoff. 

The perimeter around that standoff stretches around approximately one residential block: 

  • North Rocheblave Street to Annette Street.
  • Annette Street to North Dorgenois Street. 
  • North Dorgenois Street to Allen Street. 
  • Allen Street to North Rocheblave Street. 
Credit: WWL-TV

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least seven marked NOPD units were at the house.

NOPD officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.  

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020