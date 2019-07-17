Louisiana State Police charged 60-year-old Salvatore Euggino with negligent homicide Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while driving on Highway 10 Monday. Less than four months before, he had been arrested on the same charge.

Euggino, from the small town of Ethel on the northern border of Louisiana, allegedly struck and killed 50-year-old Ricky Pourciau, who was walking along the shoulder of Highway 10 east of Highway 61 just after noon on July 15.

After hitting Pourciau with his 2004 Chevy Silverado, Euggino fled the scene but was found at a local business by deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

State troopers said they do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, but are waiting on the results of a blood sample to determine if narcotics played a factor in the collision.

He was arrested on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run driving and careless operation of a vehicle.

This is not the first time Euggino has been charged with negligent homicide. He was arrested on March 26 in East Feliciana Parish after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic, killing 34-year-old Marshaun Robertson when their cars collided.

Euggino showed no signs of impairment and passed a sobriety test after that crash.