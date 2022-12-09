State Trooper shoots and kills alleged suspect in Baton Rouge following a police chase

It is unclear at this time what led to the chase with troopers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A police chase on I-10 in Baton Rouge ended with a State Trooper fatally shooting the fleeing alleged suspect.

According to an initial report from the Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on Interstate 10 Eastbound near the Washington St. exit, within the city limits of Baton Rouge.

One subject was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers or troopers were injured during this incident. The chase also caused a multiple-vehicle crash according to WBRZ. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

